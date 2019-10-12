More than 15 flights between Singapore and Japan retimed

More than 15 flights between Singapore and Japan have been retimed, and two others cancelled as airlines prepare for Super Typhoon Hagibis, which is expected to hit Japan today.

According to Scoot's website, two flights between Singapore and Taipei tomorrow have also been cancelled and passengers will be reallocated seats in later flights.

Three Scoot flights originally scheduled to depart from Singapore for Japan today were retimed, with one going to Tokyo delayed by a full day. They include flights to Tokyo and Osaka.

Scoot has offered affected passengers a full refund in the form of a travel voucher, or no additional charge for those wishing to rebook their flights for a later date not more than 14 days from the affected flight.

The rebooked flights must have the same origin and destination as the original flight, with seats subject to availability.

For Singapore Airlines (SIA), 13 of its flights today have been retimed, with six moved to an earlier time to give a wide berth to the super typhoon. The flights affected include those to Nagoya and Osaka.

SIA also said a flight from Sing-apore to Los Angeles via Tokyo was affected.

It added that it will provide further updates on flights serving Tokyo Narita airport when it has more information.

Japan Airlines (JAL) also warned passengers on its website that flights departing from or arriving at Haneda and Narita airports in Tokyo, Nagoya Chubu and Osaka Kansai airports over the weekend have been or are expected to be cancelled or delayed.

Both JAL and All Nippon Airways (ANA) said their telephone lines were very busy due to the flight disruptions, with ANA advising passengers seeking refunds for their disrupted flights to call after Tuesday, when the bottleneck is expected to have eased.

