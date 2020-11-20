More than 120 works of art go on sale in art fair promoting inclusivity

SINGAPORE - More than 120 pieces of art created by persons with disabilities and others who have faced challenges in their lives are now on sale.

Proceeds from the sale of the artwork will go to each artist's partnering community organisation to support its beneficiaries.

The artwork, which includes oil paintings, pen drawings, mixed-media crafts and pottery, are part of ARTiculate @ North East, a virtual art fair organised by the North East Community Development Council.

The fair is meant to provide an inclusive and empowering space for the artists to showcase their talents, earn a small income or raise funds for the various causes they champion.

The artists - more than 100 of them - are from 12 organisations such as the Singapore Association for Mental Health, Cerebral Palsy Alliance Singapore, Handicaps Welfare Association and Touch Community Services.

The virtual launch of the art fair on Friday (Nov 20) evening was attended by Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli.

North East District mayor Desmond Choo and actress Joanne Peh were also present, and they auctioned off 14 pieces in a Facebook Live session.

Another 115 pieces will be sold online from Nov 20 to Dec 20 at go.gov.sg/shoparticulate. The prices range from $150 to $980.

Mr Choo said that 2020 has been a challenging year, making the continuation of the art fair, which is in its second year, even more significant.

"We saw how our 2019 iteration offered a space for the artists to be independent and gain confidence in what they do. We built this virtual capability to allow the community to support those who are differently-abled, or are going through extraordinary challenges in their lives," he said.

"By adapting and going online, the artists' talents can reach a wider audience and generate more awareness for the special needs community."

Mr Masagos called for members of the public to support the initiative as it will go a "long way in building an inclusive society in Singapore".

He said Singaporeans have to look within themselves in trying to create an inclusive community for those with disabilities beyond the pandemic.

"Be kind to them, find ways to support them, find ways to make them feel that they are part of us," he said.