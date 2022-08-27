More than 1,000 people walk up to 100km to raise funds for caregivers of mental health patients

SINGAPORE - More than 1,000 people have signed up to walk up to 100km to raise $145,000 for caregivers of people with mental health conditions.

This year's Let's Take A Walk (LTAW) 2022 kicked off at 7am on Saturday (Aug 27) at the Singapore Sports Hub's 100Plus Promenade. Walks will also be held on Sunday.

The 20km, 50km and 100km routes cover central, northern and eastern parts of Singapore, including Bishan, Yishun, Punggol and Tampines.

Proceeds from registration fees and cash donations go to Caregivers Alliance Limited (CAL), a non-profit organisation which helps caregivers of people with mental illness through training and a support system.

A virtual edition of the walk, held from Aug 13 to 26, allowed participants to cover a pledged distance of 20km, 50km or 100km over multiple walks or in one attempt.

This is the second time that LTAW is raising funds for CAL, the first being in 2017.

LTAW 2022 co-chairman Pinky Leong said: "Many of us are caregivers to our loved ones and these caregiving journeys are often long and challenging.

"Seeing my mother care for my grandmother after her fall and listening to friends who are caring for loved ones with mental illness and elderly parents inspired me to lead with my co-chairman Diana Ng to organise LTAW 2022.

"We hope to raise awareness on the importance of mental well-being and to show all caregivers that there are people in society who care."

The public can donate to the cause at this website.