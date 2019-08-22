More than 1,000 packs of contraband cigarettes hidden in car tyres found at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE - Officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) uncovered 1,127 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden within car tyres at Woodlands Checkpoint during two inspections on Monday (Aug 19) and Tuesday.

The contraband cigarettes, which were wrapped in plastic trunking and tape, were concealed within the tyres of the cars, the ICA said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Officers at the Woodlands Checkpoint conducted the inspections after they noticed anomalies in the spare tyres of the cars and scanned images of the vehicles.

The cases, which involved two Malaysian men aged 19 and 35, were referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

In its Facebook post, the ICA said that "vehicles used in the commission of such offences are liable to be forfeited".

According to the ICA, these methods of concealment are a cause for concern, as similar methods can be used to smuggle items, such as fireworks, night sticks, flick knives and air-soft guns, into the country.