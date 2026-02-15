Straitstimes.com header logo

More than 1,000 GP clinics to remain open over Chinese New Year period

Would-be patients can check the GPGoWhere website for information on the opening hours and location for 1,095 clinics.



Lok Jian Wen

SINGAPORE - More than 1,000 general practitioner (GP) clinics will remain open for those who require medical care over the coming Chinese New Year period from Feb 16 to Feb 18.

Members of the public who need medical assistance can check the

GPGoWhere website

for information on the opening hours and location for 1,095 clinics, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Feb 15.

The ministry added that would-be patients are advised to make an appointment before going to the clinic.

Those who feel unwell should also seek treatment at the right medical care centres, including:

  • GP or 24-hour clinics: Those unwell with minor conditions

  • Hospitals’ accident and emergency department: Those with serious or life-threatening emergencies, including chest pain, breathlessness and uncontrollable bleeding.

Anyone experiencing only minor conditions should avoid calling the 995 hotline to ensure swift treatment for those requiring emergency medical services, added MOH.

Those who need advice on the appropriate medical care centre to visit can call the NurseFirst helpline, which operates daily from 8am to 11pm, on 6262-6262.

