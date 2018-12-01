More than 1,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes found at Woodlands Checkpoint

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority officers at Woodlands Checkpoint discovered 961 cartons and 117 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden in the roof panels of the lorry, which was entering Singapore at the time.
PHOTO: FACEBOOK / IMMIGRATION & CHECKPOINTS AUTHORITY
SINGAPORE - Officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) discovered more than 1,000 cartons and 400 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes in two separate incidents on Thursday (Nov 29).

At around 5.45pm, officers at Woodlands Checkpoint saw anomalies in scanned images of a Malaysia-registered lorry, which was not supposed to be carrying any goods.

They discovered 961 cartons and 117 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden in the roof panels of the lorry, which was entering Singapore at the time.

Soon afterwards, at 7.15pm, officers found 119 cartons and 298 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden in the rear undercarriage and door panel of a Malaysia-registered car. The car was also entering Singapore at the time.

Singapore Customs is investigating both cases.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the ICA said: "The ICA will continue to conduct security checks on passengers and vehicles to prevent any attempts to smuggle in undesirable persons, drugs, weapons, explosives and other contraband."

