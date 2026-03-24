More than 1 million illegal health products including cough syrup, sex drugs seized in 2025: HSA

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Most of the illegal products seized were cough syrups, sexual enhancement medicines and painkillers.

SINGAPORE - More than 1.06 million units of illegal health products worth over $750,000 were seized in 2025, an increase of around 10 per cent from the previous year, said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on March 24.



Most of these products seized through ground operations were cough syrups (56 per cent), sexual enhancement medicines (19 per cent) and sedatives and painkillers (17 per cent), similar to the composition of illegal products seized in past years, said the HSA.

Apart from the products seized, more than 2,300 listings of illegal health products were removed from e-commerce sites and social media in 2025. The number of listings dropped from 7,190 in 2024.

Surveillance tools and automated bots were used to monitor the illegal listings, the HSA said.

Nearly 1,400 warnings were given to sellers for listing illegal products as varied as nasal aspirators, contact lenses, anti-hair loss and acne prescription products.

Previously in 2024, most listings taken down involved sex enhancement drugs and contact lenses. The significant decrease in these listings in 2025 was down to intensified surveillance, the HSA said, but also after reports from consumers who experienced adverse effects from using those contact lenses.