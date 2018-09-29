More S'pore residents to enjoy free Sentosa entry

More Singapore residents will be able to visit Sentosa for free or at a lower fee, as part of the island's move to engage the community.

From Monday, organised community and school groups in chartered coaches can enjoy free entry on weekdays, excluding public holidays, said the Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) in a statement yesterday. Eligible groups include those under the People's Association and the community development councils, as well as organised groups from all pre-schools, government schools and government-aided schools.

Cyclists and personal mobility device (PMD) users will also enjoy free island admission, allowing them to explore the island's network of on-road and off-road cycling trails. This is in line with the push towards a car-lite Singapore, the SDC said. Cyclists and PMD users are reminded to comply with the Active Mobility Act, which applies to public paths in Sentosa, it added.

Senior citizens, persons with disabilities and other TransitLink concession card holders will also have their entry fees halved or waived.

The SDC said the admission fee changes will be implemented for an initial period of two years.

Already, those who enter Sentosa via the boardwalk or on SBS Transit bus service 123 enjoy an admission fee waiver. Bus commuters need to pay only the prevailing distance-based bus fare.

SDC assistant chief executive Chin Sak Hin said: "We are constantly looking for ways to deepen our engagement with the local community and we believe these island admission fee revisions will be positively received by Singaporeans."

Currently, those entering Sentosa via coach need to pay an admission charge of $2. The admission charge for cyclists was also $2.

Sentosa has hosted a series of free events, such as MegaFun and Sandsation, in the past few months, Mr Chin said. The island will continue to offer guests a unique line-up of events this year, including one featuring Instagram-worthy light-ups, he added.

To enjoy the waiver, community and school group organisers are required to pre-register their visits by writing in to education@sentosa.com.sg

The public can visit www.sentosa.com.sg for more information.