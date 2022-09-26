More social enterprises in Singapore are supporting people with disabilities

SINGAPORE - More social enterprises are supporting people with disabilities despite challenges, including those from customers they serve.

Children's enrichment centre School of Concepts, which has two branches, has 20 employees, including seven with disabilities.

Ms Mint Lim, the founder of the social enterprise, which provides literacy programmes for children under 12, said her staff include individuals who are deaf, have visual impairment, autism or intellectual disabilities.

"We interview them and hire them based on their strengths. After one year of training, they're productive and consistent, and contribute very well," said Ms Lim.

They come from schools run by the Association for Persons with Special Needs and take on roles such as a receptionist or work in telesales.

But these roles are not without issues.

Ms Lim related an incident at a School of Concepts centre in 2020.

A mother, upset that a classroom assistant had allowed her two-year-old child to use the bathroom without donning her shoes, yelled at the young woman.

But the classroom assistant has selective mutism, an anxiety disorder where a person is unable to speak in certain social situations.

The mother eventually pulled her daughter out of the school, but the classroom assistant continues to work there.

Figures from the Singapore Centre for Social Enterprise showed that the proportion of social enterprises supporting people with disabilities rose from 24 per cent in 2021 to 25.5 per cent in 2022.

There are now 93 social enterprises which employ, train or create products and services for people with disabilities, up from 90 in 2021.