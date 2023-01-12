More Singaporeans heading overseas for CNY with bookings almost back to pre-pandemic levels

SINGAPORE – Many Singaporeans will be celebrating the Chinese New Year, which falls on Jan 22 in 2023, away from home. With international borders reopened, Covid-19 curbs eased and a long weekend during the festive season, several travel agencies have reported a spike in overseas travel, with some saying the demand is comparable to pre-pandemic levels.

Mr Jeremiah Wong, senior marketing communications manager of Chan Brothers Travel, said compared with CNY in 2022, the travel agency has seen a sevenfold increase in bookings for CNY 2023.

The number of customers who are travelling overseas during CNY has reached 85 per cent of pre-pandemic days, he added.

Mr Wong said the top three destinations are Europe, Japan and South Korea, with the average travel duration about eight days.

As 2023’s CNY falls on a Sunday, travellers can enjoy a long weekend, with Monday and Tuesday being public holidays.

Mr Wong told The Straits Times: ”We noticed that more families are choosing travel as a way to bond with one another, and are more willing to spend longer time abroad to make up for the hiatus in travel during the pandemic. There are also more travellers who wish to experience unique Spring Festival vibes overseas.”

The agency has curated festive itineraries such as local versions of reunion dinner on its Taiwan and South Korea CNY tours, as well as cherry blossom viewing in Taiwan.

One of the travellers is housewife Sarang Lee, 51, who will be heading to Taiwan for eight days from Jan 19 with a friend.

“I usually get away during CNY to enjoy the holidays, except for the past two years because of the pandemic,” she said. “It is also my first time flying post-Covid-19.”

Online travel platforms also reported a similar trend.

Tripadvisor spokesman Skye Ferguson said the number of Singaporeans heading abroad for CNY has increased almost seven times compared with 2022, putting the figure on a par with pre-pandemic levels. Nine in 10 travellers are planning international trips, compared with about five in 10 in 2022.

Traveloka president Caesar Indra said demand for CNY travel has returned to pre-Covid-19 levels, with destinations like Jakarta, Ho Chi Minh City and Kuala Lumpur popular among people jetting off for durations of eight to 13 days.

“To make the most of the CNY holiday, travellers will start departing from Singapore between Jan 17 and 21,” he said. “One reason these three destinations feature high on people’s lists is because they are major cities located near Singapore, making them a good port of call for those planning to explore the region.”

The huge demand is bolstered by the extended weekend for CNY this year, he said. Travellers are also ready to spend on travelling, having saved a fair amount over the last couple of years when travel was limited.

Expedia spokesman Lavinia Rajaram said CNY has always been a popular period for overseas travel among Asians, including Singaporeans. The top destinations for CNY travel among Singaporeans on its platform are cities in Thailand, Japan, Indonesia, South Korea, Taiwan and Malaysia, with most going for three- to four-day trips.