SINGAPORE - The number of applications for two key Government financial aid schemes jumped by 26 per cent last year as Singapore was gripped by the Covid-19 pandemic.

About 83,000 applications were received for the ComCare Short-To-Medium Term Assistance Scheme and the ComCare Long-Term Assistance Scheme last year (2020), up from about 66,000 in 2019, said a Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) spokesman.