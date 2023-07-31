More Singaporean youth using online MBTI personality tests to learn about themselves

SINGAPORE - More young people in Singapore have taken online personality tests based on the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) framework in the past three years, according to companies that offer such assessments and quizzes.

Truity, one of many online companies which provide online personality tests based on the Myers-Briggs theory of 16 personalities, told ST that nearly four million users from Asia took their TypeFinder personality test over the past three years. This number included 187,760 users from Singapore.