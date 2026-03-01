More SIA, Scoot flights to the Middle East cancelled amid US-Israel attacks on Iran

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Several SIA and Scoot flights to the Middle East have been cancelled after the US and Israel launched a wave of strikes against targets in Iran.

SINGAPORE - A total of 26 Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Scoot flights between Feb 28 and March 7 have been cancelled following a wave of strikes against targets in Iran by the United States and Israel.

SIA said in a statement on March 1 that two daily flights between Singapore and Dubai have been cancelled between Feb 28 and March 7. They are SQ494 (Singapore to Dubai) and SQ495 (Dubai to Singapore), which were slated to fly daily. A total of 16 flights are affected.

Two flights by Scoot, SIA’s low-cost subsidiary – Flight TR596 (Singapore to Jeddah) and Flight TR597 (Jeddah to Singapore) – have also been cancelled on Feb 28, March 2, 3, 5 and 7, the national carrier added.

“The safety of our customers and staff is the SIA Group’s top priority,” the SIA spokesperson said.

“We will continue to monitor the situation in the Middle East closely and will adjust our flight paths as needed,” the spokesperson added.

Customers should update their contact details via the Manage Booking function on the SIA and Scoot websites, or subscribe to the mobile notification service, to receive flight updates.

The US and Israel carried out strikes on Iran targeting its leadership on Feb 28, prompting Tehran to retaliate against Israel and US allies in the region, including the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

On March 1, Iranian state media confirmed that its Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed on Feb 28.

Singapore embassies in the Middle East advised Singaporeans there to exercise caution and stay updated on regional developments amid heightened tensions on Feb 28.

The attacks follow a 12-day air war in June 2025 between Israel and Iran, with the US joining an Israeli military campaign against Iranian nuclear installations.

The US and Israel had issued repeated warnings that they would strike again if Iran pressed ahead with its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

Israel, Iran, Iraq and Jordan were reported by Reuters to have closed their airspace following the strikes on Feb 28.