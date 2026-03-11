More SIA flights to and from Dubai cancelled due to Middle East conflict

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The airline said the flights have been cancelled due to "the geopolitical situation in the Middle East".

SINGAPORE – Singapore Airlines (SIA) has cancelled more flights between Singapore and Dubai till March 28 amid continuing unrest in the Middle East.

It said in an advisory on its website on March 11 that flights SQ494 (Singapore to Dubai) and SQ495 (Dubai to Singapore) have been cancelled due to “the geopolitical situation in the Middle East”.

The extended cancellations follow an initial announcement on March 1 that a total of 26 SIA and Scoot flights between Feb 28 and March 7 were cancelled after the US and Israel carried out strikes on targets in Iran.

SIA, in a Facebook post on March 5, then announced that it will further suspend flights SQ494 and SQ495 until March 15.

In its updated advisory on March 11, SIA said: “Customers affected by the flight cancellations will be reaccommodated on alternative flights or can seek a full refund of the unused portion of their ticket.”

Those who have made bookings through travel agents or partner airlines are advised to contact these parties directly for assistance, it added.

The airline urges passengers to update their contact details or subscribe to a mobile notification service to receive updates on their flight status.

Scoot has also cancelled more flights between Singapore and Jeddah till March 17.

The airline, which is SIA’s low-cost subsidiary, said in an advisory on its website on March 10 that flights TR596 (Singapore to Jeddah) and TR597 (Jeddah to Singapore) have been cancelled due to “the geopolitical situation in the Middle East”.