More SIA flights to and from Dubai cancelled amid ongoing Middle East conflict

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The national carrier's cancellation of flights between Singapore and Dubai was previously scheduled to last till April 30.

SINGAPORE – More flights operated by Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Scoot to and from Middle Eastern countries have been cancelled amid the ongoing conflict in the region.

In a Facebook advisory on March 31, SIA said flights SQ494 and SQ495 have been cancelled until May 31 owing to the geopolitical situation in the Middle East. The flights were scheduled to operate journeys between Singapore and Dubai.

“As the situation remains fluid, other SIA flights may be affected,” the national carrier added.

“Customers affected by the flight cancellations will be reaccommodated on alternative flights or can seek a full refund of the unused portion of their ticket.”

Those who have made bookings through travel agents or partner airlines are advised to contact these parties directly for assistance, it added.

Previously, SIA had extended the cancellation of its flights to and from Dubai until April 30.

SIA’s budget arm, Scoot, said in an updated advisory on March 26 that more flights it operates between Singapore and the Middle East have also been cancelled.

Flights TR796 and TR797 , scheduled for journeys between Singapore and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, are cancelled until April 16 , it said.

The extended cancellations follow an announcement on March 17 that Scoot flights TR596 and TR597 between Singapore and Jeddah were cancelled until March 28.

The additional flight cancellations come amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East that has triggered airspace closures across much of the region, affecting airlines and scrambling travel plans for thousands of passengers.