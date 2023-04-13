More sessions at Mosques to ease congestion worries for Hari Raya prayers

SINGAPORE - Mosques across Singapore will offer up to three sessions of prayer on the morning of Hari Raya Aidilfitri, as the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan draws to a close next week.

Muslims will be able to choose to attend prayers either at 7.15am, 8.45am or 9.45am.

Out of the 68 mosques, 12 will offer three sessions, 51 will offer two sessions and 5 will offer a single session at 8.45am.

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) said in a media briefing on Thursday that all the mosques have adjusted to meet an expected surge in congregants. In addition, 20 supplementary spaces will also be provided for prayers.

The addresses of the supplementary spaces will be announced next week. Together, this will provide up to 240,000 spaces for prayers across 88 locations across the nation.

Khalid Shukur Bin Bakri, Executive Chairman of Masjid Yusof Ishak told The Straits Times that even though the supplementary prayer spaces may be marginally less convenient than congregants’ preferred mosque, it will go a long way to solving any issues of overcrowding.

He added: “I hope that Muslims will exercise due diligence in terms of caring and providing for the needs of others.”

At the same time, almost all of the mosques, except five, will do away with the booking system implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Khairul Anwar, Deputy Chief Executive of Muis said the decision was made as most mosques work with a skeleton crew and are unable to commit resources to properly enforce the system.

“Policing a booking system where you were letting in 100 to 400 people is a very different experience to letting in 1,000 or 1,500 people,” he said.

Mr Anwar added that even without the booking system, the overall goal of all mosques is to optimise their maximal capacity in a safe manner.