More services at Our Tampines Hub with relocation of CC

SINGAPORE - Already boasting a wide range of public services for residents, Our Tampines Hub can add one more to its stable with the relocation of Tampines Central Community Club (CC)to the integrated development on Sunday (Aug 5).

"We want to see this as one big community centre for all, and for everyone to go to the community centre that best meets your needs and is nearer to you," Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said at the first anniversary celebration of Our Tampines Hub.

The integrated community and lifestyle hub, which officially opened in August 2017, was built with feedback from 15,000 residents. It welcomed its 20th million visitor in May this year.

Mr Heng told reporters the Tampines Central CC was relocated to streamline the operations of the various CCs in the estate.

Co-locating it in Our Tampines Hub saves space and manpower, he added.

Mr Heng said the Government is also studying future co-location plans to place multiple government and public services in one facility.

"Co-location allows us to serve residents better. As to the format of the co-location and how best to do it, we have to study that carefully and see which one has worked better, and what would serve Singapore's needs and interests in the coming years," he said.

Other centres in Tampines will also be renovated in the next two to three years.

The relocated community centre, which was originally at Tampines Avenue 5, has started operations and will now look into collaborating with stakeholders and agencies there, according to a press release by Our Tampines Hub, which is part of the People's Association (PA).

This includes the Public Service Centre, which houses six government agencies under one roof, including the Housing Board, Workforce Singapore and the Ministry of Social and Family Development. It now handles around 15,000 transactions each month.

Out of the 30 events and programmes organised at Our Tampines Hub each month, more than 60 per cent involve collaborations between agencies.

Said Our Tampines Hub director Suhaimi Rafdi: "The key driver in taking Our Tampines Hub to where it is today lies in the simple philosophy of bringing communities together, integrating them and strengthening our social fabric."