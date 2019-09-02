More seniors getting divorced

More seniors are getting divorced after decades of marriage, a trend experts attribute to changing social attitudes to divorce and a greater willingness among women to assert their independence.

Last year, 601 men aged 60 and older got divorced, more than double the 274 in 2008. They comprised 8.6 per cent of all divorced men last year, up from 4 per cent in 2008. There were 313 women in the same age group who got divorced last year, compared with 131 in 2008. They made up 4.5 per cent of all female divorcees last year, double the 1.9 per cent in 2008.

