More Scoot flights to Jeddah cancelled due to Middle East conflict

SINGAPORE – Scoot has cancelled more flights between Singapore and Jeddah till March 17 amid continuing unrest in the Middle East.

The airline, which is Singapore Airlines’ (SIA) low-cost subsidiary, said in an advisory on its website on March 10 that flights TR596 (Sing apore to Jeddah) and TR597 (Jeddah to Singapore) have been cancelled due to “the geopolitical situation in the Middle East”.

In an earlier advisory on March 6, Scoot had said its flights to and from Jeddah would be suspended until March 10.

The budget carrier operated four flights a week between Singapore and Jeddah prior to the cancellations .

The latest cancellations follow an initial announcement on March 1 that a total of 26 SIA and Scoot flights between Feb 28 and March 7 were cancelled after the United States and Israel carried out strikes on targets in Iran.

SIA, in a Facebook post on March 5, then announced that it will further suspend flights SQ494 (Singapore to Dubai) and SQ495 (Dubai to Singapore) until March 15. That arrangement remains as at March 10.

“Customers affected by the flight cancellations may request a full refund if they choose not to continue with their travel, or they may choose to rebook on alternative Scoot flights,” SIA said on March 10.

Those who have made bookings through travel agents or partner airlines are advised to contact these parties directly for assistance, it added.

The airline also urged passengers to update their contact details or subscribe to a mobile notification service to receive updates on their flight status.