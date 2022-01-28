More safe management enforcement across F&B industry, Chinatown, during CNY period: MSE

SINGAPORE - Enforcement of safe management measures around Chinatown, parks, and food and beverage outlets will be stepped up over the Chinese New Year period amid a wave of Covid-19 infections caused by the Omicron variant.

Various agencies will increase checks across the food and beverage sector, including on nightlife establishments, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) on Friday (Jan 28).

It said: "Safe distancing ambassadors and enforcement officers will continue to be deployed daily during the festive period to enforce safe management measures at various premises and public spaces, including during peak hours, weekends and at hot spots."

It added that the ambassadors have been deployed in the market and hawker centre at Chinatown Complex and they will prevent entry to the market if it reaches its capacity of 300 people.

MSE said all campsites and barbecue pits in parks and gardens managed by the National Parks Board (NParks) will remain closed.

NParks will temporarily close access to some areas in parks - such as lawns, hard courts, shelters and carparks - when these areas get too crowded or when people are not complying with safe management measures, MSE added.

During this period, the elderly, especially the unvaccinated, should not visit markets and should ask family members or younger friends to help them buy food and essentials, the ministry said.

MSE added: "While we understand this festive period is a time for reunion with loved ones, there is a strong need to exercise caution amid the surging Omicron infections. Let us continue to be socially responsible and adhere to prevailing measures.

"This will allow everyone to enjoy the festivities safely and help Singapore ride through the Omicron wave."

In an update on the enforcement of safe management measures this month, MSE said 27 businesses, including food and beverage outlets, hotels and malls, have been ordered to close.

One, Candy K-Bar, a food and beverage outlet in Somerset, was ordered to shut for 20 days for allowing a social gathering above the permitted group size, the sale and consumption of alcohol past 10.30pm and providing a KTV system and dart games to customers.

It said: "The customers - who were colleagues at another establishment - subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 and infected at least 10 other co-workers who did not attend the social gathering. Further investigations are being conducted."

MSE added that another 29 businesses and 341 people have been fined for various breaches.