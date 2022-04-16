More reports of healthcare staff being abused; rise in mistreatment of workers across other sectors

SINGAPORE - When he spotted an elderly male patient behaving inappropriately towards a female nurse, Mr Lam, a healthcare assistant, rushed over to help his colleague.

The patient targeted him instead, and let fly with a slew of vulgarities before punching the 33-year-old in the stomach.

The elderly man was quickly restrained by other staff.

Mr Lam, who declined to have his full name published, said he immediately reported the incident to his supervisors, who spoke to the patient.

They also checked on Mr Lam's well-being.

He said the incident happened in February at a Covid-19 treatment facility where he still works.

"Incidents where we are abused or yelled at by patients is an everyday thing. But sometimes, we cannot do much because they may have a mental illness or are old," said Mr Lam, who has worked as a healthcare assistant for two years.

Whether it is a receptionist at a private hospital or a doctor at a public facility, healthcare workers say they have been subjected to verbal, and sometimes physical, abuse.

The numbers suggest an uptick in cases. Figures released during the debate on the Health Ministry's budget last month showed there were 1,500 cases as at end-2021, up from 1,080 in 2018.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) recorded 1,300 abuse cases in 2020.

Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) and the National Centre for Infectious Diseases saw an almost doubling of cases - from 158 in 2020 to 284 reported cases last year, a spokesman for TTSH told The Straits Times (ST).

At Singapore General Hospital, close to 200 abuse cases were reported last year, up from around 170 cases in 2020.

This trend was mirrored at the National University Hospital, which saw around 100 physical and 160 verbal abuse cases last year, up from 80 physical and 120 verbal abuse cases in 2020.

Mr Ng Kian Swan, chief operating officer of Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and Jurong Community Hospital, said 52 cases of abuse in total were reported by staff at both hospitals last year, up from 36 cases in 2020.

Meanwhile, Changi General Hospital reported a downward trend - there were about 130 cases of abuse last year, down from about 200 in 2020.