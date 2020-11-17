More rainy afternoons over next two weeks

Expect more wet weather this week and next, but temperatures could reach as high as 35 deg C on a few days, said the weatherman yesterday.

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said showers are expected on most days and the daily temperature is forecast to range between 24 deg C and 34 deg C.

The second half of this month is expected to be as wet as the first half as the monsoon rain band is forecast to remain over the South-east Asia region.

"(In the next two weeks), short-duration moderate-to-heavy thundery showers are expected over parts of the island on most afternoons," MSS said in a statement.

"There could be a few days where the showers may extend into the evening."

Widespread thundery showers and gusty winds are also expected on a few days between the pre-dawn hours and early morning.

On the whole, rainfall for this month is forecast to be above average over most parts of Singapore.

On Nov 2, flash floods were reported in the afternoon at Upper Paya Lebar Road, Lorong Gambir and Mount Vernon Road following a heavy downpour.

The intense thundery shower that day was the result of strong solar heating of land areas coupled with the convergence of winds over Singapore, said MSS.

Despite the wet conditions, there were a few warm days in the first two weeks of this month.

The highest daily temperature of 34.9 deg C was recorded at Clementi and Paya Lebar on Nov 5 and Nov 12 respectively.

Most parts of the island received above-normal rainfall. Paya Lebar topped the list with 114 per cent above-average rainfall recorded.