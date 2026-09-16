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More rain expected in S’pore in second half of September: Met Service

Localised short and thundery showers are expected between the late morning and afternoon over parts of Singapore on most days, the Meteorological Service Singapore said.

SINGAPORE – Keep your brollies close as more rain is expected in the second half of September, said the weatherman.

The weather is also expected to be warm, with daily temperature highs of 33 deg C and above, and night-time minimum of above 27 deg C on some days.

In its fortnightly weather forecast on Sept 16 , the Meteorological Service Singapore said more showers are expected in the second half of the month, compared with the first.

Localised short and thundery showers are expected between the late morning and afternoon over parts of Singapore on most days. Widespread moderate to heavy thundery showers can also be expected over the island on one or two days, Met Service said.

Overall, the total rainfall for the second fortnight of September is forecast to be near the long-term average across most parts of the island.

Daily maximum temperatures are likely to range between 33 deg C and 34 deg C on most days, and could reach 35 deg C on a few days.

Warm and humid conditions can still be expected on some nights with minimum temperatures remaining above 27 deg C.

The Met Service said the s outh-west monsoon conditions prevailing over Singapore and the surrounding region are expected to continue in the coming fortnight, with winds blowing mainly from the south-east or south-west.