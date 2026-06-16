More rain expected in second half of June with thundery showers across S’pore on most days

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The total rainfall for the last two weeks of June is expected to be above average over most parts of the island.

SINGAPORE – Keep your brollies handy, as short, thundery showers are expected over parts of Singapore on most days in the last two weeks of June , said the weatherman.

In its fortnightly weather advisory on June 16 , the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said the showers are likely to occur during the late mornings and afternoons.

The total rainfall for the last fortnight of June is expected to be above average over most parts of the island.

On a few of these days, thundery showers may be heavy, when there is large-scale wind convergence over the island and the surrounding region.

This comes as the south-west monsoon is forecast in Singapore through June to the end of September.

Low-level winds are expected to blow from the south-east or south , and shift to the south-west or west on some days for the rest of June.

MSS said widespread thundery showers with gusty winds may occur during the pre-dawn hours and a few mornings due to Sumatra squalls.

Sumatra squalls are a common and vigorous line of thunderstorms travelling rapidly towards the South China Sea.

The daily maximum temperatures are likely to range between 33 deg C and 34 deg C on most days . On a few days, the daily maximum temperature can reach a high of slightly above 34 deg C .

Some nights may also be warm and humid. Temperatures could remain above 28 deg C , particularly over the southern and eastern coastal areas of the island.

This is especially so when prevailing winds blow from the south-east, bringing warm, humid air from the sea over land, MSS said.

Giving a review of the weather in the first half of June, the Met Service said about half of Singapore saw above-average rainfall , as thundery showers fell over parts of the island on several days.

The area around Punggol registered rainfall of 46 per cent above average , and the area around Jurong registered rainfall of 68 per cent below average.

June 12 saw the highest rainfall recorded in those two weeks, with 65.2mm of rainfall recorded at Botanic Gardens. That day, most parts of Singapore experienced moderate to heavy thundery showers in the late morning and early afternoon , brought about by regional wind convergence.

However, there were some warm days during those two weeks, with maximum temperatures reaching above 34 deg C on six days .

The highest daily temperature of 35.1 deg C was recorded at Pulau Ubin on June 6.

The lowest temperature of 20.1 deg C was recorded during heavy rain in Newton on June 12. This is also the lowest recorded temperature thus far in 2026.