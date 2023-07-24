More polling stations, new stamps part of improved voting arrangements for presidential election

SINGAPORE - There will be more polling stations serving residents in the upcoming presidential election, as well as a new stamp to help voters mark their choices on ballot papers.

Voters will also have new convenient ways to check the queue status at polling stations, such as via the QR code on their poll cards.

These were among the improvements to voting arrangements announced by the Elections Department (ELD) on Monday.

ELD said these improvements drew on lessons learnt from the 2020 General Election.

In 2020, ELD had to debunk false claims on Polling Day itself that the then new self-inking X-Pens provided at polling booths did not stamp properly, and that that would render many votes invalid.

Some voters in the previous election had also tried to write a cross with the X-Pen.

ELD said on Monday that it would be introducing a new X-stamp for the upcoming election – one that is wider and more clearly intended to serve as a stamp.

Use of this stamp, while encouraged, is not compulsory. Voters can bring their own pens.

The department also announced that for the upcoming presidential election, there will be 1,264 polling stations, up from 1,097 in the 2020 election.

With the increase in polling stations, the number of voters allocated to each one will be reduced to an average of 2,150 from 2,400 before.

Each polling station will also have more registration counters and ballot paper counters to reduce voter waiting time.

Around 36,000 election officials will be deployed, up about 20 per cent from 30,000 previously.

In the 2020 General Election, a VoteQ website allowed voters to check on the queue status at polling stations. Voters had to remember the URL and key it in to access the site.

In the upcoming presidential election, voters will be able to access VoteQ through a hyperlink on the ePoll card on their Singpass app.

They can also scan the QR code on their physical poll card, which will be mailed to them after Nomination Day, if the election is contested.

There are currently three presidential hopefuls – former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, entrepreneur George Goh and former GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song.