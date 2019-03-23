More perks for HomeTeamNS members, Bedok clubhouse to break ground later this year

SINGAPORE - There are more perks in store for the police and civil defence forces to mark their contributions to Singapore's journey over the past 200 years, HomeTeamNS president Josephine Teo said on Saturday (March 23).

These include one-for-one weekend movie tickets at Cathay Cineleisure and the chance to win a Skoda Octavia Ambition car in a lucky draw when signing up or renewing memberships.

Mrs Teo also told an event for HomeTeamNS members at Plaza Singapura that work on the waterfront Bedok clubhouse - the sixth such clubhouse - will begin later this year.

It is one of three new clubhouses that will open over the next 10 to 15 years. A Khatib outlet will be ready next year to replace the Sembawang facility while one in Tengah Forest Town will be built to replace the Bukit Batok centre.

Mrs Teo also thanked the NSmen and their families for their service: "We can never match what you have given to fellow Singaporeans.

"But through the clubhouses, the membership benefits and the many opportunities for you to connect with one another, we hope you can sense the recognitions and our appreciation."

Mrs Teo, who is Manpower Minister and Second Minister for Home Affairs, also launched a year-long "REAL Pledge" campaign that is aimed at collecting 100,000 pledges from NSmen to reaffirm their commitment to serve and protect Singapore, as well as from their families and the public to support them.