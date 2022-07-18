More people voluntarily contributing to retirement scheme amid economic uncertainties

SINGAPORE - More people opened accounts under the Supplementary Retirement Scheme (SRS) amid economic uncertainties, with data showing an increase in contributions and a rise in participation among young people.

Figures from the Ministry of Finance (MOF) showed that there were 288,793 SRS account holders last year, 30 per cent more than in 2020.

Account holders contributed $14.36 billion in 2021, $2.13 billion more than the previous year.

The data also revealed that about 25 per cent of SRS account holders last year were between the ages of 18 and 35, up from 19 per cent in 2020.

Introduced in 2001, the scheme encourages individuals to save up for retirement beyond their Central Provident Fund (CPF) savings but also allows them to use the funds for investment and receive tax relief.

Observers said the jump in SRS contributions may be due to market volatility brought about by the pandemic.

Unlike the CPF scheme, participation in SRS is voluntary.

Mr David Leong, managing director of human resources advisory firm PeopleWorldwide Consulting, added: "During the pandemic, many Singaporeans opt to do gig jobs, and such roles typically do not have CPF contributions.

"More young people joining the gig economy during the pandemic are also becoming SRS members because SRS is structured to pay better returns than savings left in banks."

While SRS offers 0.05 per cent in interest, account holders can invest their money in funds, bonds and unit trusts, among others.

He said the biggest plus is that it can be used to pay for certain insurance products, to cover for old age health concerns.

The increase in SRS accounts comes amid a hike in CPF savings which saw members' balances hit a new high.

It grew by 9.4 per cent to $505.7 billion as at the end of last year - from $462.1 billion in 2020.

A record $18.3 billion in interest was paid to members last year, the CPF Board's annual report released earlier this month showed.