More people making police reports on family violence since 2020

SINGAPORE - More people are making police reports on family violence, with a total of 5,190 reports filed in 2021, up from 5,134 in 2020, said the police on Monday.

The bulk of the cases involved violence against spouses, followed by parents and then children, although the police did not give a detailed breakdown of their proportions.

This rise in the number of reports could be due to greater awareness of family violence, leading to more people taking action, said Inspector Tony Thian.

Insp Thian, who is the deputy officer-in-charge of the Community Policing Unit in Rochor Neighbourhood Police Centre, said: “My personal observation is that more people are willing to speak up and empowered to actually make a report.”

The increase could also be due to Covid-19 curbs being lifted in 2021, said Ms Kristine Lam, principal social worker at Care Corner Project StART, a family violence specialist centre.

She said the circuit breaker in 2020 may have deterred people from filing reports. Her personal experience at that time was that there were many people who requested information from the centre but did not take action.

“Post-circuit breaker, we see a lot more families coming forward to say, ‘I want to apply for a personal protection order, I want to move out’,” Ms Lim told reporters at a media briefing at the police headquarters in Novena.

At the event, the police also revealed that 2,603 reports on family violence were filed from January to June 2022. This was up from 2,560 in the same period in 2020, the year such figures were first available. In the first half of 2021, 2,638 cases were reported.

As the police are often the first point of contact for victims of family violence, their initial interactions are crucial in determining whether victims decide to seek help, said Ms Lam.

In one case, a woman sought a personal protection order from her husband, who had been emotionally and psychologically abusive to his family for years.

When he learnt about her application, he threatened to commit suicide and made harassing phone calls to their four children in a bid to get her to withdraw it.

After a meeting with social workers, the woman finally decided to report the matter to the police, who handled the situation promptly.

Ms Lam said: “The whole experience made the victim realise that, ‘I can depend on the police, the police will respond, the police will believe in me.’”

When her husband realised his threats no longer worked, he began threatening to kill other people, and the woman immediately lodged another police report.

That decision showed the trust she had in law enforcement, and demonstrated how emotional and psychological abuse no longer had an effect on her, added Ms Lam.