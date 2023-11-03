Higher pay for teachers in special education schools: Maliki Osman

SINGAPORE - Teachers in special education (Sped) schools can soon expect higher salaries, Second Minister for Education Maliki Osman said on Friday.

Additional funding will be provided to Sped schools to raise salaries as part of the Education Ministry’s efforts to attract and retain talent to the sector, he said, adding that more details will be announced in early 2024.

From 2024, key personnel and leaders in Sped schools can also look forward to more avenues for professional development, he said. There will also be more opportunities to reinforce teachers’ skills in working with students of different disabilities, for instance.

The 1,760-strong Sped teaching fraternity will need another 350 teachers by 2030, as the number of Sped schools grow, said Dr Maliki. He was speaking at the Sped Learning Festival 2023 at Republic Polytechnic in Woodlands.

He acknowledged that recruiting Sped educators is not easy. “There will be demand for competent teachers in different settings, such as Early Intervention Programme for Infants and Children Centres, pre-schools and even mainstream schools, to support our students with special educational needs,” he said.

To keep pace with other competing sectors, Dr Maliki said the Ministry of Education (MOE) reviewed salary guidelines for teachers and teacher aides, who are assistant teachers.

“Enhanced guidelines will accompany the salary changes. I’m sure the schools will follow the guidelines closely to benefit all the teachers,” he added.

According to MOE’s website, teachers in Sped schools currently earn a starting monthly salary of $2,620 to $3,120. The exact figure depends on factors like academic training and experience.

Mr Caleb Lai, 32, a speech and language therapist at St Andrew’s Autism School, said the higher salaries will be “really beneficial” for the industry.

“We need more quality and a bigger number of educators. This is a growing industry and we need the right people to do the right things in our schools,” he said.