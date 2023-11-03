Higher pay for teachers in special education schools: Maliki Osman

SINGAPORE - Teachers in special education (Sped) schools can soon expect higher salaries, Second Minister for Education Maliki Osman said on Friday.
Additional funding will be provided to Sped schools to raise salaries as part of the Education Ministry’s efforts to attract and retain talent to the sector, he said, adding that more details will be announced in early 2024.
From 2024, key personnel and leaders in Sped schools can also look forward to more avenues for professional development, he said. There will also be more opportunities to reinforce teachers’ skills in working with students of different disabilities, for instance.
The 1,760-strong Sped teaching fraternity will need another 350 teachers by 2030, as the number of Sped schools grow, said Dr Maliki. He was speaking at the Sped Learning Festival 2023 at Republic Polytechnic in Woodlands.
He acknowledged that recruiting Sped educators is not easy. “There will be demand for competent teachers in different settings, such as Early Intervention Programme for Infants and Children Centres, pre-schools and even mainstream schools, to support our students with special educational needs,” he said.
To keep pace with other competing sectors, Dr Maliki said the Ministry of Education (MOE) reviewed salary guidelines for teachers and teacher aides, who are assistant teachers.
“Enhanced guidelines will accompany the salary changes. I’m sure the schools will follow the guidelines closely to benefit all the teachers,” he added.
According to MOE’s website, teachers in Sped schools currently earn a starting monthly salary of $2,620 to $3,120. The exact figure depends on factors like academic training and experience.
Mr Caleb Lai, 32, a speech and language therapist at St Andrew’s Autism School, said the higher salaries will be “really beneficial” for the industry.
“We need more quality and a bigger number of educators. This is a growing industry and we need the right people to do the right things in our schools,” he said.
Two new syllabuses in communication and language, and social-emotional learning were also launched on Friday to better support students with special needs in developing important life skills to navigate life after school.
Mr Lai said the new communication and language syllabus will feature the use of digital tools that special needs students can use to better express themselves. These include photographs or digital animations that non-verbal students can select to produce a sound, so that they can express themselves.
“Many of our students present with very limited verbal skills, or are actually non-verbal. And that can result in a lot of frustration and behaviours of concern,” he said. Being able to communicate can help to increase their quality of life, he added.
Ms Madanarathi Madan Gopal, 54, who had a hand in developing the social-emotional learning syllabus, said it aims to equip students with fundamental life skills such as self-management, self-awareness and responsible decision-making.
Ms Madanarathi, who is head of the life skills department at AWWA School at Napiri, said that teachers will have clearer guidance of how to nurture these skills and traits like resilience in students so that they can adapt to life after school.
On Friday, six Sped teachers and three Sped schools received the MOE-SG Enable awards in recognition of their contributions.
Ms Nur Rasyidah Andi Satria, 39, the head of department of visual art and physical education at Chaoyang School, received the Outstanding SPED Teacher Award.
Ms Nur Rasyidah, who is also the school’s head of department of co-curricular activities (CCAs), came up with a system to enable all Chaoyang students to be able to join CCAs.
Chaoyang School caters to students from seven to twelve-years-old who have mild intellectual disabilities. All of their students try out various activities in the visual and performing arts, clubs and sports, before honing their talents in the school’s talent development programme.
Last year, ten Primary 5 pupils were identified for their flair in floorball and selected to form two teams to take part in Play Inclusive - an event where athletes with disabilities and special needs participate sporting competitions co-organised by Special Olympics Singapore - in 2023.
The teams clinched the 2nd and 3rd positions in the competition.
Ms Nur Rasyidah, who started her career in the Sped profession as a teacher aide in 2001, said: “Through this experience, the students developed a sense of belonging to the school. Special needs students need security and avenues to spend time meaningfully. I am glad that we were able to provide this to our students through this programme.”