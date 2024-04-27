More para-nursing volunteers helping to boost patient care, lighten nurses’ workload at TTSH

SINGAPORE – Ms Ike Handayani has only one day off a week, and she spends it taking care of elderly patients at Tan Tock Seng Hospital’s Integrated Care Hub (TTSH-ICH) whom she affectionately calls “Ah Ma” and “Ah Gong”.

The 38-year-old domestic helper from Indonesia said that when she is caring for the elderly, she feels as though she is caring for her parents, who are in their 70s, and that the patients treat her like their daughter or granddaughter.

Ms Handayani is a volunteer under TTSH-ICH’s Para-Nursing Volunteer Programme. She said that she had chanced upon the programme online and joined to “deepen her knowledge” on caregiving.

She is among the more than 90 regular volunteers – aged 18 to 45, and including nursing students, domestic helpers and homemakers – who have joined the programme, which rolled out in December 2023 with an initial group of 14.

On April 28, the programme will welcome 30 more volunteers, said senior nurse manager K. Patmawali, para-nursing volunteer lead and one of the programme’s initiators.

According to TTSH, it is the only hospital here with a para-nursing volunteer programme, where non-professional volunteers work with nurses to provide care for patients, allowing nurses to focus on higher-risk activities such as providing medication and invasive procedures.

Unlike other volunteer programmes, this initiative equips volunteers with caregiving skills through on-the-job training with their nurse buddies and training that is specific to the programme.

For example, volunteers are taught how to turn a patient on a bed safely, and how to help patients shower.

They also befriend patients and assist them in changing their diapers, using the toilet, taking walks and having meals, among other things.

Throughout the sessions, volunteers are supervised by their nurse buddies.