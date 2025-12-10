Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Elder abuse, involving those aged 65 and above, is often carried out by a family member or a caregiver whom the victim trusts, the report said.

SINGAPORE - More cases of spouses and seniors being abused were reported in 2024, continuing an upward trend since 2021, driven by greater awareness of such abuse and support available.

New spousal abuse cases rose 6 per cent from 2,008 in 2023 to 2,136 in 2024.

The number of new elder abuse cases grew from 297 in 2023 to 359 in 2024. Such cases, which are of low to moderate safety and risk concerns, are managed by community agencies.

These figures were released in the Ministry of Social and Family Development’s (MSF’s) Domestic Violence Trends Report on Dec 10, outlining an overall increase in most categories of abuse. Child abuse cases in Singapore went up by about 14 per cent in 2024.

The ministry said in a statement on Dec 10 that a significant proportion of spousal abuse cases managed by family service centres were self-referrals, showing willingness by clients to seek support.

The family service centres and protection specialist centres also observed an increase in referrals from the Police and the Domestic Violence Emergency Response Team (DVERT) since the team’s launch in 2023, it said.

In response to queries, MSF said it does not track the difference in self-referral rates by sex or age, but about 75 per cent of Personal Protection Orders applicants between 2021 and 2024 were females.



“While fewer men sought help, this does not mean that men do not experience abuse. Some may find it harder to recognise or speak about their experiences because of stigma or societal expectations,” said a spokesman for the ministry.

Elder abuse , involving those aged 65 and above, is often carried out by a family member or a caregiver whom the victim trusts, the report said. Cases include families who face high levels of caregiving stress which may adversely affect the elderly, or neglect of the elderly leading to deterioration of health.

The increase in elder abuse was driven by a rise in cases seen by family service centres, and could be partly attributed to an ageing society, along with more awareness of such abuse, said MSF.

Some elderly fall under the category of vulnerable adults because of mental or physical infirmity, disability or incapacity, or if they are incapable of protecting themselves from abuse, neglect or self-neglect. These cases are managed by MSF’s Protective Service.

Cases under the Protective Service usually have high safety and risk concerns, and this includes cases of severe physical injuries on vulnerable elderly like fractures, burns or head injuries.

The number of elderly vulnerable adult abuse cases fell slightly from 42 in 2023 to 38 in 2024.

MSF said the decline may be due to community, elder care and healthcare agencies working with vulnerable seniors and their families to address the root causes of abuse or neglect, preventing cases from escalating.

Neglect was the most common type of primary abuse in these cases. An individual may experience more than one type of abuse, and primary abuse refers to the one assessed to have significant impact, harm or injury.

Neglect could include caregivers failing to provide enough food, medical care, clothing or other necessities, affecting the physical and mental-wellbeing of these individuals.

The incidence rate of abuse among vulnerable elderly remained low in 2024 at less than one per 1,000.

The number of new abuse cases of vulnerable adults, between the ages of 18 and 64, increased slightly from 23 cases in 2023 to 32 cases in 2024, with females outnumbering males.

Physical abuse remained the most common type of primary abuse in these cases in 2024, compared to other types like sexual, emotional and psychological abuse, and neglect.

Self-neglect cases, which refer to those that may not be able to care for themselves or perform daily essential tasks like eating, fell from 28 in 2023 to 14 in 2024.



MSF said in the report that this may be because of improved community support, like home-based meal and personal care services.

A spokesman for crisis shelter Good Shepherd Place said public campaigns and education on family violence have helped reinforce that abuse is unacceptable and help is available.

“Victims now recognise that abuse includes not only physical harm but also psychological and emotional control. As more survivors share their stories, the stigma of seeking help has also reduced,” he said.

Good Shepherd Place mainly sees cases of physical, psychological and emotional abuse.

There are various reasons why a spouse may hesitate to seek help when being abused, the spokesman said. This ranges from financial dependence and emotional bonds to the fear of breaking up a family and disrupting their children’s lives.

“Foreign spouses may also worry about losing their residency status if the abuser controls their immigration documents,” he said.