More nests, fledglings removed in Orchard Road after attacks by crows

SINGAPORE – Following a spate of recent attacks by at least two crows outside the Orchard Central mall, the National Parks Board (NParks) has continued to remove nests and young birds in the vicinity.

The Straits Times reported on Thursday that the feathery duo had been spotted swooping down on unsuspecting passers-by and pecking them, prompting NParks to take action that same day.

When ST visited the area on Friday morning, the crows were spotted eating and fluttering about. Officers from NParks arrived at about 8.50am, and half an hour later, the crows were at it again, attacking five passers-by who got too close to the tree where they roosted.

All five of them were men, and the attacks prompted the NParks officers to get help from Orchard Central’s staff to set up barriers to cordon off the area.

A sign saying “beware of crows” was also put up.