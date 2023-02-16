More molestation cases in 2022, with 514% spike at nightspots

SINGAPORE - The number of outrage of modesty cases jumped in 2022, with such offences at nightspots increasing from 21 cases in 2021 to 129 in 2022.

This was a 514 per cent spike from the 2021 figure as bars, pubs and clubs were allowed to resume nightlife operations in April 2022.

There were 1,610 outrage of modesty cases in 2022, a 9 per cent increase from the 1,474 cases recorded in 2021, said the police in releasing the annual physical crime statistics on Thursday.

In 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic, there were 1,605 molestation cases.

Of the 1,610 cases in 2022, 938, or more than 58 per cent, involved offenders known to the victim. They included colleagues, friends and family members, said the police.