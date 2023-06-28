More mental health support for SIT students amid increasing number seeking help

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) is channelling more resources towards supporting students’ well-being, amid more of its students coming forward to seek help for mental health issues in recent years, it said.

Its initiatives include recruiting peer supporters and getting students and staff to complete a short online module on mental health.

Since 2022, the institution has trained some 150 students as peer supporters, and aims to grow this to 600 by the academic year 2025. It is also looking to have a pool of 1,600 student leaders – who cover a broader range of activities, including well-being and social cohesion – by that time.

Other plans include an optional mental health screening for students for early identification and intervention, starting in 2024, and the use of a mobile application for students to reach out to peer supporters.

From the academic year 2023, all students and staff will be required to take a short module or workshop on mental health.

When asked, SIT did not provide figures for how many students have sought help for mental health issues in recent years.

President Halimah Yacob on Wednesday visited SIT’s Dover campus where she interacted with several groups of students and was briefed on the university’s mental health efforts.

Since 2020, the university has held Wellness Week activities twice a year to raise awareness about mental health, positive coping mechanisms for stress, and the sharing of resources to cope with such issues.

SIT deputy president (academic) and provost John Thong said that common mental health issues among youth include coping with “personal challenges as they navigate through adulthood”, “loneliness as digital natives” and “anxiety that comes with the pressure to do well and succeed”.

He added: “(It starts with noticing) that students are missing in class... we try to keep as many eyes on students as possible. We check in on students and in many cases, there are many challenges – some of it could be financial, especially post-Covid, some of it is to do with anxiety.”

Peer supporters, who are spread across SIT’s five academic clusters, act as an expanded safety net, said Professor Thong.

He added that students may be more willing to seek help as they are more comfortable talking to their peers.

The peers, who volunteer for the role, are trained by external specialists in understanding mental health challenges and conditions, as well as in providing interim support. They can also help to refer fellow students for professional intervention.

Students have access to counsellors both on campus and online. If necessary, they may also be referred to a panel of mental health specialists for further assessment and support.