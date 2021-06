SINGAPORE - The number of male pre-school educators in Singapore has risen from 114 in 2016 to about 160 last year, with the recruitment of more teachers to fill a growing need as more parents seek full-day places for their children in pre-schools.

The Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA), responding to queries from The Straits Times, said the sector needs more educators. It added that it "welcomes more men to consider a career in the early childhood sector".