More mangroves in wetland habitat to be opened at Gardens by the Bay in 2027

SINGAPORE - More mangrove species will be planted at a wetland habitat to be created in Gardens by the Bay, after studies have shown such habitats effectively capture carbon and help biodiversity to thrive.

Mangroves, which are usually found in the intertidal areas of coastal rivers, are effective in capturing and storing carbon dioxide in roots and surrounding sediments, helping to keep the planet-warming gas from entering the atmosphere.

These forests can capture three to five times more CO2 compared to tropical forests, depending on which species of mangroves are planted and where.

Gardens by the Bay said on Thursday it would be doubling the planting area for mangroves at the upcoming 5,148 sq m wetland habitat at Bay East Garden, following encouraging results from a pilot study conducted at its Kingfisher Wetlands, which opened in November 2021.

Bay East Garden is slated to open in 2027.

More than 200 mangroves were planted in the Kingfisher Wetlands, including some critically endangered species.

The study - conducted by environmental consultancy DHI Water and Environment - identified which mangrove species could survive in the freshwater conditions of the wetlands at Gardens by the Bay, given that their regular coastal habitats are rather distinct, Dr Danielle Su, an oceanographer with the company, told reporters on Thursday.

It was found that some species, particularly those under the Lumnitzera genus, had the highest survivability rates - despite being salt-loving species which thrive in coastal habitats.

In addition, more carbon content was collected from the sediments of these ponds within the wetlands than in other blue carbon ecosystems in Sungei Buloh, Seletar Island and Chek Jawa as the carbon sequestration abilities of these ecosystems are often affected by the natural tides, currents and frequent inundation.

Blue carbon refers to carbon captured by marine and coastal ecosystems, which could also include salt marshes and seagrass meadows.

At the Kingfisher Wetlands, the carbon storage ability of the mangroves also increased over time, as the plants grew over the one-year monitoring period.

The study took place from January to December 2022, and it was supported by the NUS Centre for Nature-based Climate Solutions, Temasek and SG Eco-Fund.

The findings were released at a public lecture at Gardens by the Bay on Thursday, attended by Second Minister for National Development Indranee Rajah.