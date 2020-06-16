Coronavirus: More long-term pass holders can return, but need prior approval

More long-term pass holders can return to Singapore during phase two of the country's reopening, said National Development Minister Lawrence Wong yesterday.

But they have to get prior approval before entering Singapore, although the authorities have gradually approved more applications as the situation improves - especially for those with deep roots here or those facing exigent circumstances, he added.

"We do have the capacity now to allow the re-entry of more long-term pass holders into Singapore," he said during a virtual press conference.

"The capacity for testing... is higher, (as is) the ability to house these returnees in dedicated facilities."

Mr Wong said government agencies, in particular the Ministry of Manpower plus the Ministry of Trade and Industry, have received appeals and are working their way through the list.

The minister was not able to give figures or more specific criteria on who would be allowed back, but said long-term pass holders include those on employment passes, S Passes and dependant passes.

"We know there are some who have been waiting for some time to come back to be with their family members or for other reasons," he said.

"So, because we are now able to increase the numbers progressively, we will allow more to come back, and we hope that eventually we will be able to clear all the outstanding appeal cases," he added.