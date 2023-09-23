More local plant-based protein firms export to Europe, US

SINGAPORE – More home-grown firms producing plant-based proteins have been exporting their products to European and American markets over the past two years.

Among them, Tindle Foods, which has a range of plant-based chicken-alternative products, in January launched six products in Germany, including popcorn chicken, chicken tenders and traditional schnitzel, in partnership with the country’s largest supermarket retailer, Edeka Group.

Growthwell Foods’ Happiee range of plant-based products – including alternatives to shrimp, calamari rings and squid pieces – has been sold in Britain at British retailer Ocado since August, and will be in supermarket chain Tesco by the end of September.

Growthwell also has plans to launch at more British retailers and eventually expand to Germany in 2024.

The increased demand, particularly in some European markets, for plant-based products is due to the rising trend of conscious consumers who are more aware of the nutritional value of plant-based proteins, as well as a growing number of people eating vegan, said a spokeswoman for Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG).

Over the past four years, the number of start-ups in the plant-based protein space in Singapore has grown from under five to more than 40 currently, Ms Sharon Tay, director of food manufacturing and agritech at EnterpriseSG, told The Straits Times.

An increasing number of local traditional food manufacturers is also developing their own range of plant-based products, which is indicative of growing consumer interest, said Ms Tay.

One such company is Ha Li Fa, known for its BoBo brand of fishballs. It launched the halal-certified Eat Plant Love range in 2022, with frozen items such as plant-based fishballs, mushroom balls and calamari. The brand is available in Cambodia, Brunei and Saudi Arabia.