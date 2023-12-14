More live music points, traditional percussion instruments to be allowed at Thaipusam in 2024

SINGAPORE - There will be more live music stations at Thaipusam in 2024, and kavadi carriers can get up to two traditional Indian percussion players to provide music as devotees undertake their procession.

Two new live music stations - located in Clemenceau Avenue and opposite Selegie Centre, will be added to the list of three stations in Hasting Road, Short Street, and Cathay Green, bringing the total to five, said the Hindu Endowments Board (HEB) in a statement on Dec 14.

Musicians engaged by kavadi bearers to sing bhajans or religious songs can play at these stations. Traditional temple musicians will play for kavadis in Hastings Road and Short Street from 7am to 12pm, and from 4pm to 10pm.

Kavadi carriers can also hire traditional Indian musicians to play during the procession as well as at the live music points, the statement added.

Thaipusam, a religious festival where Hindu devotees seek blessings and fulfil their vows, will be held on Jan 25.

The procession will start at 11.30pm on Jan 24, when the first batch of devotees will start their journey to the Sri Thendayuthapani Temple in Tank Road from the Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple in Serangoon Road, carrying kavadi - structures made of wood and steel - and milk pots as offerings.

In 2016, live music was allowed at Thaipusam for the first time in four decades after the easing of a 1973 ban that was imposed in the wake of fights between competing groups.

In 2019, percussion instruments also returned to the festival for the first time since the ban, but with limits on the types of instruments, and where they can be played.

The HEB statement said operators of water points along the 4km route will also be able to play Thaipusam hymns from 7am to 10pm on the festival day.

Musicians such as religious hymn singers and traditional percussion instrument players will have to register online between Dec 27 and Jan 23.

Drinking alcohol and smoking will not be allowed at the temples and along the procession route, the statement said.

More information on the Thaipusam festival is available at this website.