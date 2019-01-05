More listings, better matches on national job search portal soon

Local job seekers will have access to more job posts when enhancements to national job search portal MyCareersFuture.sg are rolled out by June.

Meanwhile, employers may be able to save time in identifying suitable candidates.

Workforce Singapore (WSG), which runs the portal, said in a statement yesterday that it is testing technology that can recommend the most relevant job applicants to employers based on information in their resumes.

There are an average of 23,000 job posts on the site each month, and this will rise to more than 35,000 by June, said the statutory board.

This is because the portal will also display a selection of posts from global job site Indeed, which has signed an agreement with WSG. The job posts are by locally registered companies.

Those looking for jobs on Google, LinkedIn, JobsCentral and Jooble will now be able to see vacancies from MyCareersFuture.sg, which was launched last April to replace the interface of the existing Jobs Bank for users. The portal can prioritise search results according to the relevance of a job seeker's skills, to better match them to vacancies.

More than 500,000 people have visited the portal so far, WSG said in its first official update on the site.

On average, there are about 250,000 active users every month, said a WSG spokesman.

Of these, 43 per cent have used the skills-matching feature to look for jobs.

However, only a quarter of the users who are recommended jobs after using the skills-matching feature clicked through to view the job posts.

When asked to comment on this, the spokesman said salary and career aspirations may also play a part in decisions about which jobs to apply for.

He said WSG is unable to provide figures on placement rates as employers do not have to update them.

Employers cannot post on the portal yet, and must still use the existing Jobs Bank. Their posts are displayed on MyCareersFuture.sg.

WSG said it plans to launch the employer section of the newer portal by June, and will announce more details later.

Meanwhile, WSG is testing new technology to help employers.

For example, it is working with the Netherlands-based software company WCC to recommend to employers the most suitable candidates, including those who have indicated that they are open to receiving job offers but have not applied for a specific job advertised.

"This broadens their candidate list since they are not necessarily dependent on active job seekers who apply. They can now also approach the 'latent' job seekers," said WCC chief operating officer Jan Muchez.

WSG chief executive Tan Choon Shian said the agency hopes to collaborate with more partners to make MyCareersFuture.sg a one-stop job portal providing Singaporeans with trusted job-matching services and information.

Mr Dennis Tan, 27, has applied for about 10 jobs in digital marketing in the last three months through MyCareersFuture.sg. These are jobs with at least a 70 per cent match based on the skills he listed - such as social media marketing and copywriting. He has yet to hear back from the companies.

The freelance writer, who is looking for a full-time job, said he picked up social media marketing skills while helping out at a friend's company, and wants to move into digital marketing as it is a growing field.

"As technology advances, I have to continually advance myself and learn new skills," he said.