SINGAPORE - In less than a month, a new music school specialising in only two Chinese musical instruments has seen an average of two new sign-ups daily and had to increase its teachers from one to four in just 25 days.

Mr Tan Chong Han, founder of Heritage Strings & Arts, which opened at Marina Square on Dec 3 offering classes in two plucked string instruments - the guzheng and guqin - attributed the good response to the Covid-19 pandemic.