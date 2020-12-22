More IPPT-related activities to resume from Jan 4: Mindef

SINGAPORE - More individual physical proficiency test (IPPT) related activities for operationally ready national servicemen will resume in January, said the Ministry of Defence on Monday (Dec 21).

From Jan 4, the Singapore Armed Forces will resume IPPT preparatory training (IPT) at fitness conditioning centres, as well as IPT-in-the-Park, which allows NSmen to do their training at parks closer to their homes.

These sessions will be conducted at reduced capacity and in small groups according to phase three guidelines by statutory board Sport Singapore, in accordance with national Covid-19 measures.

"Some of the safe management measures that will be in place include temperature taking, physical distancing, and the wearing of masks at all times (except during the conduct of strenuous physical activities), said Mindef in a Facebook post.

NSmen can start booking their IPT slots from Dec 28 via the NS Portal.

"The SAF continues to closely monitor the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and review the measures in place to keep our servicemen safe," it added.

"The SAF has also been reviewing our NS IPPT system, and will release details of the review when ready. We thank our NSmen for their continued commitment to national service."

IPPT and in-camp training for NSmen were suspended on March 31. Fitness conditioning centres at various camps first began reopening for IPPT from Oct 1.