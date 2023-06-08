Demand for defect inspection rising as more housing projects being completed after Covid-19 delays

SINGAPORE – Defect inspection firms say they are experiencing a surge in demand for their services as many Housing Board projects have been completed over the past year after Covid-19-pandemic-related delays.

There is also greater awareness among home owners of the need for professional checks.

Demand is up by around 20 per cent in 2023 from the same period the previous year, said Mr Jay Ng of Uncle Defects.

“On average, we now perform inspections on four homes each day, two to three times a week,” he said.

“We are definitely getting more requests but as there are also more firms in the market, so that demand is being spread around,” he said.

Ark Interior Defect Inspection technical director Gary Koh said that demand for his firm’s services have increased 15 to 20 per cent over the first half of 2023 than over the same period last year.

Mr Koh said: “More informed home owners are finding it normal to engage defect inspectors to inspect their home.”

Absolute Inspection director Tan Wee Kwang said: “This rise in service demand is largely fuelled by a surge in project completions post-pandemic, as well as greater awareness among new home owners for defect inspection services.”

According to Mr Tan, the frequency and type of defects found in built-to-order (BTO) flats, condominiums and landed houses are largely similar.

“I reckon that this is because the workforce behind the construction of BTO flats is similar to that of other property types, which all follow the same regulations and codes of practice,” he said.

Mr Koh said there are at least nine such firms in Singapore offering defect inspection services for homes.

Engineer Kishen Raj and his wife, Ms Michelle Lee, both 31, told The Straits Times that they were worried that the developer might have rushed to meet the completion deadline as their five-room unit in Tampines had already been delayed for nine months.

Mr Kishen said: “We had helped my wife’s cousin inspect their home and during that process, I realised that our checks were not thorough and we were relying on what our naked eye was able to spot.

“(The inspectors) were using proper equipment to test the power points or check for hollow tiles. They also had the experience to look out for defects in hidden areas and know what to look out for.”