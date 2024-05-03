More high-rise housing planned for one-north area as URA readies plots for development

SINGAPORE - More high-rise housing is set to be built in one-north, to support the growing demand for homes in the business park.
The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on May 3 released proposed amendments to its masterplan, to prepare several parcels of land in Media Circle and Portsdown Road for residential developments with retail components.
Three land parcels were zoned residential with shops on the first storey – two were assigned plot ratios of 3.7 and 4.3, with the third subject to detailed planning. A fourth parcel was zoned residential, subject to detailed planning. The plot ratio determines the intensity of development.
Part of the land covered in the proposed amendments was formerly occupied by the Temasek Club, a social club for Singapore Armed Forces officers and their families.
The URA said that besides supporting housing demand in the area, the proposed high-density residential developments will turn the area into a vibrant mixed-use district.
Ms Wong Siew Ying, head of research and content at PropNex, estimates that based on the May 3 amendments, the various parcels of land could house more than 2,000 new private and public homes.
She said the land parcel zoned for residential use, subject to detailed planning, could possibly be used for new HDB flats.
“Presently, there is no public housing in the one-north area, and offering new flats here would inject greater diversity in housing types to the precinct,” said Ms Wong, adding that the plots zoned residential with shops on the first storey are likely for private homes.
The proposed developments will add to two Government Land Sales plots in Media Circle – the first was awarded in February 2024 to a joint venture comprising Qingjian Realty and Forsea Residence for $395.3 million, or $1,191 per sq ft per plot ratio.
The second parcel, located next to Infinite Studios, could yield about 515 long-stay serviced apartments and has not been launched for tender.
Ms Wong said increasing the residential population by introducing more high-density housing could support not only businesses located in one-north, but also those at the Science Park nearby.
Ms Christine Sun, chief strategist and researcher at OrangeTee Group, said the commercial shops on the first floor of the developments will provide more amenities and dining options to residents in the area, which is not within walking distance of Buona Vista MRT station or the Star Vista shopping mall.
She noted that demand for private homes has been strong in the one-north district, with some new launches like Blossoms by the Park selling well at their initial launch.
The area’s proximity to schools such as the National University of Singapore and Singapore Polytechnic, as well as the Science Park, could also have contributed to the demand, Ms Sun added.
Mr Nicholas Mak, chief research officer of property portal Mogul.sg, noted that there have been complaints from workers that the Media Circle area lacks amenities such as retail and food and beverage outlets.
“It is also a distance from the nearest MRT station and housing estate. Many workers there need to commute to work and public transport is not that convenient,” said Mr Mak.
“About 20 years ago, URA envisioned the Media Circle area to be another business park that caters to the budding media technology industry at that time. So far, it has attracted a handful of media companies to set up offices there. However, the majority of the land zoned for business park (use) is still vacant and undeveloped,” he said.
Noting that people would prefer to shorten their commuting time to work, he said this could have prompted the authorities to add more residential and retail developments to the area.
The URA on May 3 also proposed rezoning a land parcel in Lempeng Drive in Clementi from residential to civic and community institution, to facilitate the development of the co-located Clementi Fire Station and Clementi Neighbourhood Police Centre to better serve the community.