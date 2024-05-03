More high-rise housing planned for one-north area as URA readies plots for development

SINGAPORE - More high-rise housing is set to be built in one-north, to support the growing demand for homes in the business park.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on May 3 released proposed amendments to its masterplan, to prepare several parcels of land in Media Circle and Portsdown Road for residential developments with retail components.

Three land parcels were zoned residential with shops on the first storey – two were assigned plot ratios of 3.7 and 4.3, with the third subject to detailed planning. A fourth parcel was zoned residential, subject to detailed planning. The plot ratio determines the intensity of development.

Part of the land covered in the proposed amendments was formerly occupied by the Temasek Club, a social club for Singapore Armed Forces officers and their families.

The URA said that besides supporting housing demand in the area, the proposed high-density residential developments will turn the area into a vibrant mixed-use district.

Ms Wong Siew Ying, head of research and content at PropNex, estimates that based on the May 3 amendments, the various parcels of land could house more than 2,000 new private and public homes.

She said the land parcel zoned for residential use, subject to detailed planning, could possibly be used for new HDB flats.