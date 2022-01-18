More help for seniors, people in need to get healthcare items, mobility devices

Seniors from low-income households who have mobility issues and health conditions will now get more support to buy devices such as motorised wheelchairs and oxygen concentrators and replace these when they wear out.

During a visit to community hub Touchpoint@AMK433 in Ang Mo Kio yesterday, Minister for Social and Family Development and Second Minister for Health Masagos Zulkifli announced the expansion of the Seniors' Mobility and Enabling Fund (SMF) and the Assistive Technology Fund (ATF) which help seniors and people with disabilities.

From Feb 14, seniors who tap the SMF for subsidies to offset the cost of home healthcare items and assistive devices can use the scheme to replace them when the current devices reach the end of their lifespans.

The fund will also be expanded to include customised items such as prosthetics, manual or motorised wheelchairs with customisations or modifications, ventilators and visual or reading aids.

The ATF, which supports people with disabilities, will be enhanced to also cover medical devices such as oxygen concentrators, suction pumps and spectacles for seniors aged 60 and above from the same date.

The income eligibility for subsidies for both schemes will also be revised. Applicants whose monthly per capita household income is $1,200 or below can get up to 90 per cent subsidy, while those who earn between $1,201 and $2,000 can get subsidies of up to 75 per cent of the cost of the device.

Retired ferry captain Mohd Yasin, 67, is one beneficiary of the SMF who was able to commute independently after purchasing his motorised wheelchair.

Mr Yasin suffered a stroke in March 2020 that hampered his mobility. In July last year, he started therapy sessions at Touch Day Rehabilitation Centre, which operates at Touchpoint@AMK433.

While using a manual wheelchair, Mr Yasin found it difficult to push it on his own as his left arm was weak.

With the help of Touch's occupational therapist, he applied for the relevant funding and learnt how to use a motorised wheelchair, which has helped him visit his friends and attend medical appointments easily.

Said Mr Yasin: "I am so grateful to have this motorised wheelchair and feel more confident now."