More help for former drug addicts to get jobs, reintegrate into society

Former drug addicts will get a bigger helping hand from the Government and community organisations to find jobs and reintegrate into society amid the Covid-19 pandemic, said Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim.

Efforts to prevent drug abuse and spread awareness of the harmful effects of drugs in the community, particularly among youth, will also be stepped up, he added.

Speaking during a visit to Jamiyah Halfway House last Thursday, Associate Professor Faishal said rehabilitation and employment of former addicts are key planks in preventing addicts from relapsing.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has affected many lives, and this includes our ex-offenders who have gone through the rehabilitation process. One of the key things they look out for is jobs, and despite the challenges, we want to provide job opportunities for our ex-inmates," said Prof Faishal.

"We recognise that it may not be easy. We are working with our operators and partners to see how they are able to provide support during this period, and at the same time, see how (ex-offenders) can be connected with community organisations where, despite not being able to get a job, they are still able to get social support," he added.

On its part, Jamiyah Halfway House is turning to new and creative methods of helping former addicts stay on the right track. One such initiative is mural painting, an extension of the centre's art therapy programme. Seven residents from the halfway house started painting the first mural last month.

Jamiyah Halfway House head Faizal Abas said the aim of the creative rehabilitation is to assist residents in using art as a coping mechanism to fight and eventually overcome their drug addiction.

He added that the halfway house also has plans to launch a music therapy programme by early next year. About 60 of the 75 residents at the centre participate in the weekly art therapy programme.

One resident, who declined to be named, said joining the programme has boosted his confidence and given him a chance to get to know his peers.

The 30-year-old, who started serving a sentence for drug-related offences in March last year, joined the halfway house two months ago.

He said: "During the process of completing the mural, there was teamwork and communication. We learnt how to share ideas and... how to be patient.

"These qualities are hard to cultivate for us and we can apply this to the community outside as well.

"It is not just about the painting and the art. It helps us with our sense of self-awareness."