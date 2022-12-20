More heartland merchants adopt e-payments, go into e-commerce amid pandemic-driven digital push

SINGAPORE - More bricks and mortar heartland merchants have adopted e-payments and gone into e-commerce as the push for them to go digital received a boost amid the pandemic.

As at November, 93 per cent of heartland merchants have gone digital in the form of accepting e-payments.

Two in three heartland shops, or 66 per cent, have also put their products and services on digital channels such as Fave and Carousell. In October 2020, 6 per cent of heartland merchants listed their items online.

Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling gave this update as she gave out awards during the Singapore Heartland Enterprise Star Award ceremony on Tuesday. The event, held at Fairmont Hotel in Bras Basah, lauds heartland businesses that have brought vibrancy and value to their communities.

One heartland merchant that made a move into e-commerce over the past few years is wellness company Joyre Group. Its founder Queenie Yang said the business was affected by the pandemic as people were unable to go to their spas for treatments.

The group decided to sell some products used in their wellness clinics and spas online, so its customers could use them at home.

She said: “During the pandemic, there were a lot of spas that were closing down, but we thankfully kept all our staff and kept things running.”

“It’s never easy, you have to improvise and go with the flow of whatever comes your way.”

Joyre Group took the Luminary Enterprise Award at Tuesday’s event, given to enterprises that have excelled in areas such as marketing and innovation.

It was one of 34 businesses that were lauded at Tuesday’s ceremony. The Singapore Heartland Enterprise Star Award, first given out in 2014, is organised by the Federation of Merchants’ Associations Singapore.

Mr Nicholas Peh, whose interior design company NJ Works was another enterprise lauded for its contributions to the community, said his company faced hurdles in the past few years due to the pandemic, but pushed through.

He said: “My advice to those looking to venture into their passion and start a business is to never give up. The first few years are always the most difficult to go through, but once you get through that tough time, it will be much smoother sailing.”