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More graduating youth to benefit from NTUC’s bond-free scholarship with leadership training

NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng announced the expansion of the Starter Awards programme at the NTUC Youth 21st anniversary appreciation dinner on Aug 19.

SINGAPORE – More students from institutes of higher learning will benefit from a bond-free scholarship that builds in leadership training and networking opportunities.

The National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) Starter Awards programme, which has benefited 135 students since its introduction in 2024, will be extended to 150 students from participating ITEs, polytechnics and universities for this year’s intake.

Nanyang Technological University has been newly added as the programme’s ninth participating school.

Awardees will get access to a personalised four-month mentorship programme, an opportunity to travel abroad to gain industry insights and lead community immersion projects that look at vulnerable segments of workers and their families.

The programme offers up to $6,000 for Institute of Technical Education students, $9,000 for polytechnic students, and $16,000 for university students. Applications for the programme are from Aug 20 to Oct 25, 2026. For more details, go to https://youth.ntuc.org.sg/ntuc-starter-awards

The larger intake for the award was announced at the NTUC Youth 21st anniversary appreciation dinner at D’Marquee at Downtown East on Aug 19.

This is part of the labour movement’s commitment to scaling up job-matching support for youth in a rapidly evolving employment landscape shaped by artificial intelligence.

Speaking at the dinner, NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng cited a finding from the International Labour Organisation, which reported that higher-income countries faced the biggest rise in youth unemployment.

Young people are increasingly expressing fear that their jobs will be replaced by technology, he noted, adding that for graduating youths, AI can make the transition from school to work more uncertain.

NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng reiterated the labour movement’s position in strengthening support for the youth to help them enter the workforce with confidence. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

“That is why NTUC is stepping up support early, even before they graduate, to help them build the skills, confidence, and networks to seize the right opportunities, and importantly, to connect with employers,” he said.

The labour chief also reiterated the labour movement’s position in strengthening support for the youth to help them enter the workforce with confidence.

NTUC Employment and Employability Institute (e2i) organised three career fairs in July to give youth direct access to employers and employment opportunities and help in their transition from school to work.

About 300 entry-level roles at over 50 employers across sectors ranging from technology and cybersecurity to engineering and finance were offered across three of the career fairs.

More than 800 on-site job interviews were also conducted for over 900 vacancies suitable for fresh graduates and young professionals.

Over the past three years, NTUC Youth has expanded its engagement with the youth and impacted over 16,000 people through its programmes and initiatives.

Examples include NTUC PME’s “masterclass in a company” programme that offers new graduates direct career exposure and potential employment with participating employers. The community aims to provide targeted support for professionals, managers and executives.

Ng also urged youth in Singapore to look at the new possibilities, business models, industries and forms of growth.

“And you, being one of the world’s most educated youngsters, are best placed to seize the different opportunities.”