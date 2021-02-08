More focus on equipping workplaces with support for victims

Submitted by hermesauto on Feb 8, 2021, 5:00 am
Media: 
Bosses and co-workers may be able to spot signs of abuse in a colleague, and offer help and guidance to the victim, if they are trained and set up to do so.
Caption: 
Bosses and co-workers may be able to spot signs of abuse in a colleague, and offer help and guidance to the victim, if they are trained and set up to do so.
Credits: 
ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Apply letterbox to 3 by 2.6 image for phone apps: 

SINGAPORE - Bosses and co-workers may be able to spot signs of abuse in a colleague, and offer help and guidance to the victim, if they are trained and set up to do so.

Because of the hours spent at workplaces, the Government and its partners hope to make them another layer of touchpoints offering support for those who are affected by domestic violence, said Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Blurb/Summary: 
SINGAPORE - Bosses and co-workers may be able to spot signs of abuse in a colleague, and offer help and guidance to the victim, if they are trained and set up to do so.
Byline: 
Goh Yan Han
Web Category: 
Singapore
Hermes ID: 
6 318 587
Hermes Doc Ref: 
YHVIOLENCE08A-OL
Display Type: 
Default Article
Keywords/Tags: 
FAMILY VIOLENCE
WORKER WELFARE
Hermes Author ID: 
TIMGOH
Hermes Source: 
SPH
Print copyright: 
SPH
Display Headline: 
More focus on equipping workplaces with support for victims
Allow overwrite?: 
Content Access: 
Premium
Print Content: 
0
Display Updated Timestamp: 
FALSE
Hide Comments: 
Hide Media Field: 
24 Live Blog Display: 
FALSE
Disable AMP Page: 
Display Affiliate Statement: 