Media:
Credits:
ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Apply letterbox to 3 by 2.6 image for phone apps:
SINGAPORE - Bosses and co-workers may be able to spot signs of abuse in a colleague, and offer help and guidance to the victim, if they are trained and set up to do so.
Because of the hours spent at workplaces, the Government and its partners hope to make them another layer of touchpoints offering support for those who are affected by domestic violence, said Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling.
Blurb/Summary:
SINGAPORE - Bosses and co-workers may be able to spot signs of abuse in a colleague, and offer help and guidance to the victim, if they are trained and set up to do so.
Web Category:
Hermes ID:
6 318 587
Hermes Doc Ref:
YHVIOLENCE08A-OL
Display Type:
Default Article
Keywords/Tags:
Hermes Source:
SPH
Print copyright:
SPH
Display Headline:
More focus on equipping workplaces with support for victims
Allow overwrite?:
Content Access:
Premium
Print Content:
0
Hide Comments:
Hide Media Field:
24 Live Blog Display:
FALSE
Disable AMP Page:
Display Affiliate Statement: