More financial support from Government for palliative care from 2024: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE – Subsidies for palliative care will go up and the MediShield Life claim limits for inpatients will also be adjusted from the first half of 2024 to improve affordability and access to such services.

The limit on the MediSave lifetime withdrawal for home palliative care and day hospice patients who use their own MediSave will also be removed.

The moves are made in relation to the recommendations of the 2023 National Strategy for Palliative Care (NSPC), which was launched on Saturday. They will also allow palliative care providers to expand their capacity to support more clients who prefer to die at home.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said his ministry will “significantly increase” financial support.

Speaking at the 8th Singapore Palliative Care Conference on Saturday, he added that to align this financial support to the subsidy framework for inpatient care at acute hospitals, the Government will ensure a minimum 50 per cent means-tested subsidy for palliative care, and up to the current maximum of 80 per cent.

“With this change, almost all palliative care patients will see an increase in subsidies, by up to 55 percentage points,” he noted.

“MediShield Life claim limits will be raised from $250 and $350 per day for general and specialised inpatient palliative care, respectively, to $460 and $500 per day. These limits will be sufficient to fully cover nine in 10 subsidised patients,” Mr Ong said.

The lifetime MediSave limit of $2,500 will also be lifted for all home palliative care and day hospice patients using their own MediSave, regardless of their conditions.

But the limit will remain for patients who tap on MediSave accounts belonging to their family members, to preserve it for the latter’s own healthcare needs.

Mr Ong added that the changes will help in bringing about smoother transitions – from acute hospital care to palliative care, and between palliative settings, “whether it is inpatient, day or home hospice”.

“Compassionate discharges from hospital to home are critical moments but they encounter barriers today. Many families are concerned about coping with care at home for a patient who is dying, and we need to address this,” he said.

“We will therefore be doing more to smoothen the process, with timely access to affordable equipment, curated resources and training for caregivers, and respite care services,” he added.

Sharing the story of his grandmother, Mr Ong said she was 80 when she was diagnosed with end-stage lung cancer.

“Each time I visited her at the hospital, she would tell me she wanted to go home. She said that one night at the hospital felt like a month,” he added.

“I had no doubt she would have wanted to go home, even if it was to pass on.” She died “surrounded by loved ones gathered around her hospital bed”.